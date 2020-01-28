First Lady, Aisha Buhari Collaborates with Saudi

January 28, 2020
The First Lady of Nigeria Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its humanitarian services in the North East Nigeria.

This was when she hosted the Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria His Excellency Adnan Bostaji.

She acknowledged the support of King Salman Ibn Abdulaziz Al Saud and Corwned Prince Muhammad Inn Salman to Nigeria, which she noted shows the mutual relationship between both countries.

Both the First Lady and the Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria discussed ways of enhancing cooperation in terms of Humanitarian services and aids which Saudi Offers.

