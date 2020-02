President Muhammadu Buhari today, met the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau On the sidelines of 33rd Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union ib Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Leaders held a bilateral meeting between Nigeria and Canada. Also President Buhari met Nigerian-born basketball executive, Masai Ujiri, who led the Toronto Raptor to Victory at the 2019 NBA season.