Engr. Mamman, Minister of Power Receives Ambassador, Commend US Support

The Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman has expressed appreciation to the United states Government for its numerous positive involvement in the various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Receiving the American Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Beth Leonard today in his office, the Minister acknowledged that America had provided invaluable and critical support to the country in the Power sector.

Engr. Sale Mamman said America could still do more to assist in the lingering problems of transmission and distribution of Power in the country.

Engr. Mamman explained that Nigeria also needed assistance in the renewable energy sector and off-grid power generation to close the gap of Power supply in the country, as it craves to attain 30,000mw generation and distribution capacity in the next ten years.

The Minister lamented that liquidity remained a major concern or challenge in the Power sector and encouraged the American government to take advantage of the situation by investing especially in the smart metering program.

Earlier, the U. S. Ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard noted that Nigeria needed in the coordination and regulation of its power sector. She said America was ready to provide technical assistance in the Power value chain.

Aaron Artimas