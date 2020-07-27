NIDCOM Chairman congratulates Agunbiade’s exemplary conduct in U.S. Navy

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Monday applauded a Nigerian, Lt., Victor Agunbiade of the U.S. Navy for being a good ambassador of Nigeria.

Dabiri-Erewa gave the commendation in a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NIDCOM in Abuja.

She said that Agunbiade’s excellent and outstanding behaviour earned him a medal of commendation for his meritorious service from the U.S. Navy.

“It is most commendable that Mr Agunbiade, working with the U.S. Navy, effectively managed its largest cash disbursing office, handling $45 million (N17 billion) in cash transaction.

“The U.S. Navy said you supervised its fund, which accounted for 70 per cent of its overseas disbursing volume without any hitch,’’ she said.

Dabiri-Erewa said that Agunbiade earned the honour while serving as Cash Disbursing Officer at the Navy’s Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti between October 2019 and July 2020.

“Agunbiade also managed 100 per cent accountability of $23 million (N8.7 billion) across six rigorous inspections and independent audits with zero discrepancies.

“With this exceptional financial integrity, good accountability, excellent behaviour and dedication to duty, you have reflected great credit upon yourself and upheld the highest traditions of the U.S. Naval service as well as your country Nigeria,’’ she said.

NIDCOM chairman noted that this was not the first time Agunbiade would be making Nigeria proud with his exemplary character.

She recalled that Agunbiade was named the Navy’s 2018 Officer Recruiter of the Year, alongside 17 others, and honoured at the annual Recruiter of the Year ceremony in Washington D.C.

She said that Agunbiade reflected a positive image for Nigeria and Nigerians in the Diaspora with his exemplary conduct and outstanding character.

“We are truly proud of you and urge you to continue to extol the virtues and strength of the Nigerian heritage of excellence, honesty, integrity and honour.

“Your shinning beacon serves as inspiration to the youth of Nigeria,’’ Dabiri-Erewa was quoted as saying. (NAN)