EU Delegation Visits Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Pantami, Share Insight on 5G

As part of strategic dialogue with close partners, a delegation from the European Union to Nigeria and Ecowas, led by the Ambassador, Mr Ketil Karlsen was on an official visit at the office of the Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, at the Communications & Digital Economy Complex, Abuja.

The EU team is at the Minister’s Office to share insight with the Honourable Minister, with regards to 5G technology and its benefits to provide a conducive environment for businesses to thrive in Nigeria.

At the meeting, Dr Pantami said to the EU Delegation “I have no objection to the deployment of 5G technology in Nigeria, but we will work hard to engage with Nigerians on the benefit of the technology. We will also allow experts in the field to come up with their recommendations”.

He added that the primary responsibility of the government is to protect lives and properties and assured the delegation that the Ministry will not allow any proven destructive technology to be deployed in Nigeria.