President Buhari Attends LCBC Summit, Reiterates Support For Peaceful Transition in Chad

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, attended the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) in Abuja.

President Buhari said Africa and the international community have critical and urgent role to play in fostering a peaceful transition from Military to Civilian rule in the Democratic Republic of Chad within a set time of eighteen months.

The President stated this at the opening of the LCBC Summit convened to discuss the recent developments in Chad after President Idris Deby Itno died on the frontline while defending the territorial integrity of his country.

The Lake Chad Basin Commission was created in 1964 by the four countries bordering Lake Chad: Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria.

The Republic of Central Africa joined the organization in 1996, Libya was admitted in 2008. Observer status is held by Sudan, Egypt, the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The aims of the commission are to regulate and control the use of water and other natural resources in the basin and to initiate, promote, and coordinate natural resource development projects and research.