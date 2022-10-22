Statement by the Nigeria’s Special Envoy to the Lake Chad Basin Countries, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe on ….

STATEMENT BY THE SPECIAL ENVOY OF THE SUMMIT OF THE HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT OF THE LAKE CHAD BASIN COMMISSION TO CHAD

We received with great concern the distressing news of violent clashes resulting in multiple loss of lives, injuries and destruction of properties following demonstrations that took place on 20th October, 2022 in N’Djamena and other cities.

We extend our condolences to the families of the bereaved and the Government and people of Chad for the avoidable and deplorable loss of lives. We also wish the injured speedy recovery.

We call on all parties to exercise restraint, eschew violence and embrace dialogue as a means of resolving contentious national differences .

We encourage the Government and the People to build on all the efforts and achievements made during the first phase of the Transition. This is in the interest of national reconciliation and the achievement of collective aspirations of all Chadians for good governance, justice, the rule of law and equitable, inclusive national development.

The destiny, peace and prosperity of the peoples and Member states of the Lake Tchad Basin commission are inextricably linked. As the Special Envoy, I wish to reassure of our continued support to Tchad in their quest for a peaceful transition to constitutional order through free, fair and credible elections.

N’Djamena, 21st October, 2022