Osinbajo Off to Accra for ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo departs Abuja for Accra, Ghana this Sunday to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, to discuss the political situation in the Republic of Mali.

The meeting follows previous meetings and efforts by the leaders to resolve the situations in Mali and Guinea.

Vice President Osinbajo who is accompanied by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, is expected back in Abuja today.