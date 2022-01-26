Nigerians Safety in Ukraine
The Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine is cautioning Nigerians in that country particularly the Eastern to take individual security and safety very serious In view of the current developments in Ukraine.
the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev advised all Nigerians resident in Ukraine and environs, including students, and their relations in Nigeria,
to contact the Embassy for emergencies, consular and welfare requests and on these numbers and emails.
—- +380632353417;
—–+380631954965;
——+380442597767;
——-+380442581854;
——–+380442599942; or