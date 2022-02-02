President Buhari to Participate in AU Meetings in Addis Ababa

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday embark on four-day trip to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, for the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government.

