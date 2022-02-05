Nigeria Re-elected Into The African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC)

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has been re-elected into the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) for another three (3) year mandate (2022-2025), to represent the West African region. Nigeria polled 44 votes in the first round to secure the statutory 2/3 votes required to win the election.

His Excellency, Victor A. Adeleke is the Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union and represents Nigeria in this important Council at the Permanent Representatives level.

The election of the 15-member Council held on 3rd February, 2022 during the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (Ministers of Foreign Affairs) in Addis Ababa. Also elected for a 3-year mandate alongside Nigeria, were Cameroon, Djibouti, Morocco, and Namibia. Elected for a two (2) year mandate were Burundi, Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana, Senegal, and Gambia.

Nigeria is the only country that has sustained the membership of the PSC since the inception of the Organ in 2004, following the Decision of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government dedicating a Seat of 3-year term to Nigeria at every PSC election. This is in recognition of Nigeria’s sterling contributions to the maintenance of peace and security in Africa and beyond. It is in consonance with the AUPSC Protocol and without prejudice to the 2/3 votes standard requirement.

The PSC is a standing decision-making organ of the African Union charged with responsibilities of: conducting early warning and preventive diplomacy; facilitating peace-making; establish peace-support operations; and, in certain circumstances recommend intervention in Member States to promote peace, security and stability. The PSC works in support of peace-building and post-conflict reconstruction as well as humanitarian action and disaster management. It is mandated to institute sanctions; and implement the AU’s common defense policy. The PSC also ensures the implementation of key conventions and instruments to combat international terrorism; promote coordination between regional mechanisms and the AU with respect to peace, security and stability in Africa.

Going forward, Nigeria’s objectives in the AU-PSC will remain guided by the renewed commitment of the Administration of H.E. President Muhammed Buhari, towards accelerating the ongoing implementation of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and the African Governance Architecture (AGA) in-line with the core objectives of the AU Agenda 2063 and the UN 2030 Agenda. As Africa continues to respond to old and emerging conflicts on the continent, particularly that of unconstitutional change of government, Nigeria targets collaborative efforts towards improving on gains made in proffering African Solutions to African problems premised on the overall objective of African ownership and leadership to durable peace in the continent.