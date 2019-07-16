DPR Boss Reiterates Zero Tolerance to Infractions From Operators

The Acting Director of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ahmad Rufai Shakur has emphasised the Department’s commitment to intensify it’s regulatory and supervisory role for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

Speaking at a media briefing at the DPR Head Office in Lagos today, the Acting Director informed the public that the DPR will not tolerate any acts of infractions by licensed operators in the sector.

The declaration by the Ag. Director is coming on the heels of the recent discovery and seal of an illegal LPG plant owned by Petrocam Trading Nigeria Limited during the department’s routine monitoring of LPG facilities in Lagos.

The inspection team observed that a 10MT capacity Gas filling plant was fully operational and without due DPR approval

The facility did not meet the required minimum safety distance to adjourning structures as well as other violations.

As a result, the illegal gas plant has been decommissioned and it is no more in business for non compliance with DPR’s statutory guidelines and regulations on construction and operations of Gas Plants.

The Director advised members of the public to desist from buying products from unlicensed outlets and also to report any suspicious activity to the nearest DPR office Nationwide.

