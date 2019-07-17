200 IDPs Get two-Bedroom Bungalows in Yobe

No fewer than 200 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe, have received a two-bedroom bungalow each, constructed under an existing partnership with the state Agency for Community and Social Development (YSACSD).

Some beneficiaries of the partnership made this known in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Buni Yadi.

They said that the initiative had greatly enhanced their resettlement and recovery in their respective communities.

Malam Yusuf Ahmed, an IDP who fled Buni Yadi to Damaturu, said his house was razed while he was away and had no where to put his family when he returned, but was supported by the agency to build a two-bedroom bungalow.

“YSACSD came up with this support that individuals should provide five per cent contribution while it provides the balance of 95 per cent to build a two-bedroom house to the benefiting IDPs.

“This was done in a group of 10 people who provided five percent either in cash or building materials or labour, and the agency provides the 95 per cent balance to build the houses.

“The Agency also allows the group to execute the projects either through direct labour or pick contractors of their choice,” Yusuf said.

Bukar Ali, another beneficiary, said the partnership and five per cent contribution paid by beneficiaries made them to be more committed and owned up the projects.

“We executed our houses through direct labour and ensured that adequate materials were used to ensure quality was not compromised.

“The Agency also supervised the construction to ensure we lived up to the terms of agreement before they released the resources which were paid in installments as the work progressed, ” he said.

Abdu Musa, another beneficiary, said “in view of our situation and the opportunity given to us by the agency, we wasted no time in constructing the houses.

“Unlike government contracts, these were speedily executed for us to have shelter over our heads, and we are now proud owners of houses through this partnership with the agency.”

Mr Maisaje Yusufari, YSACSD Projects Officer, said the agency supported 30 IDPs in Dadingel, 30 in Bulturam, 40 in Buni Gari, 20 in Ngaburawa, 50 in Buni Yadi, and 30 in Goniri communities.

“The agency in collaboration with some communities have jointly reconstructed health centres, schools and boreholes destroyed by insurgency,” he said.

According to the official, groups contribute five per cent for every project and communities contribute 10 per cent while, the agency support the projects with 95 per cent for group and 90 per cent for community projects.

“Under this arrangement, the agency has expended more than N1.07 billion on 84 community projects and group projects for IDPs, persons with disability and vulnerable groups in the state from 2016 to date,” he said.

NAN reports that 209 blind men and women have been supported with funds to procure walking sticks and talking watches.

Mai Yaskuma, leader of visually impaired persons in Buni Yadi, said the collapsible sticks guide them for easy movements while the talking watches give them the idea as to the time of the day.(NAN)