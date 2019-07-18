NEMA urges flood-prone communities to monitor movement of sea water – Official

Mr Evans Ugoh, the Head of Imo/Abia operation office of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has advised people living in flood-prone communities to always monitor movement of sea water.

Ugoh gave the advice on Thursday during a sensitisation tour of some flood-prone communities in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta local government areas of Imo.

He said that the essence of the advocacy visit was to equip the flood-prone communities with relevant information during emergency situations.

He therefore directed that cases of unusual rise in the sea level should be immediately reported to disaster outfits of the agency for immediate action.

He also called for strengthening of inter-agency collaboration among disaster stakeholders to effectively check disasters in the country.

Ugoh said the advice to monitor sea level became necessary, following the recent flood alert raised by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

He said that he had introduced new approaches to disaster management in Imo/Abia, adding that disaster management should be seen as everybody’s business. (NAN)