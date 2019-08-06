President Muhammadu Buhari to swear in Ministers-Designate on Wednesday August 21, 2019

The Ministers-Designate will be sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday August 21, 2019, at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.

The secretary to the government of the federation, boss mustapha, invites all ministers-designate, head of the civil service of the federation, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries (specifically invited) to a 2-day induction retreat to be presided over by his excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, president of the federal republic of Nigeria to the retreat earlier publicized has been rescheduled as follows:

Date: Monday, 19th – Tuesday, 20th august, 2019

Time: 9:00am daily

Venue: state house conference centre, presidential villa, abuja

The objectives of the retreat include the following:

Build a strong platform for synergy and teamwork Sensitize appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015-date

3. Acquaint the appiontees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023)

4. deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business

The swearing-in of all ministers-designate by the president shall hold as follows:

Date: wednesday, 21st august, 2019

Time: 11:00am

Venue: federal executive council chambers presidential villa Abuja

Attendance at both events is mandatory and strictly by invitation.