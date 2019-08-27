President Buhari approves termination of the appointment of Rev Tor Juah as Executive Secretary NCPC

August 27, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate termination of appointment of Rev. Tor Ujah as the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC).

This is in line with the provision of Section 4, Sub-Section 3 of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission Act.

Rev. Ujah has, therefore, has been directed to hand over to Mrs. Esther Kwaghe, Director of Administration in the Commission, who is to oversee the Office, pending the appointment of a Substantive Executive Secretary.

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari, has directed the Office of the Accountant General of the federation to work out an appropriate framework for the operation of offshore account maintained by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, all other Federal Government Agencies in order to streamline their operations.

