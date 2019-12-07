Governor Ikpeazu Restates Commitment to Open Government Partnership

FIC Reports (Abia State) – Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State says the State Government is committed to realising inclusive growth through the application of Open Government Partnership (OGP).

Ikpeazu said this during the inauguration of Abia Open Government Partnership (OGP) Steering Committee and Technical Groups as well as the launch of Abia OGP Action Plan in Umuahia.

The Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Ude Oko-Chukwu, said that the key principles of OGP were transparency, accountability and responsiveness in governance.

Ikpeazu said that the State Government was desirous to develop a healthy synergy with the people of Abia to foster active citizen participation in transforming the State.

He urged Members of the Committee to devote time and knowledge to the realisation of the OGP Action Plan before the end of 2020.

In her address, Mr Benjamin Okoro, the National Coordinator of OGP, described OGP as a concept that was centered on co-creation of progressive policies as well as programmes by government and the citizens.

Okoro, who was represented by Mrs Chidinma Ilechukwu, said that recent events had made necessary for the government and the citizens to work closely in finding solutions to the challenges facing the nation.

“The action plan is a two-year plan for minimising duplication of efforts and maximising impact.The action plan is centered on commitment on budgeting, procurement and climate change.

“We look forward to seeing an equal participation of state actors and non-state actors as well as effective implementation of OGP action plan,” Okoro said.

In his speech, Mr Chidi Sundayson, the Partnership Facilitator of Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL), a civil society organisation, said that the benefits of partnership was enormous.

Sundayson said that OGP was not designed to be a tussle between the government and the people but a collaboration which would encourage appropriate use of the state’s resources.

In his own remark, the Abia Desk Officer on OGP, Mr. Amaechi Chukwu said that the Action Plan was centered on fiscal transparency, access to information, citizens engagement and implementation as well as service delivery.

Chukwu said that the Committee was poised to work meticulously in implementing of the OGP Action Plan in Abia.

Earlier, Dr Chukwuma Agu, the Co-Chair of Abia OGP steering committee for state actors, said that Abia government was willing to partner and engage the citizenry in issues of governance.

Agu said that the state government was willing to give consideration to positive contributions and constructive criticisms for the betterment of Abia.

Also, Mr Nelson Nwafor, the Co-Chair of Abia OGP steering committee for non-state actors, thanked the state government for providing an avenue for OGP to be initiated in Abia.

Nwafor urged the state government to create more windows for adequate implementation of OGP in the state.

The members of the committee include Nnenna Chikezie, Lilian Ezenwa, Amaechi Chukwu, Richard Okoro, Amaka Biachi, Idika Orji, Aham Uko, Uchenna Obigwe, George Ngorukwe.

Others are John-Pedro Irokansi, Bright Eluwa, Ogbonna Nwobia, Henry Nduka, Kelechi Imoriah, Stanley Onyebuchi, John Emejor and Onyi Wamah.