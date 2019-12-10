The NDDC must become more proactive to the developmental challenges of the Niger Delta…. Ikpeazu

Abia State (FIC, Umuahia) – Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has pledged to collaborate with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in its renewed effort to address the issues confronting the people.

He stated this when he received in audience the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Gbene (Dr.) Joi Nuneih and her team at Government House Umuahia.

The Governor said that for the first time NDDC is responding to the issues that confront the people and commended the inclusion approach introduced by the Ag. MD.

He called for support to the new NDDC boss in her bid to remodel the NDDC around to cater for the needs of oil producing communities.

The Governor stressed the need for NDDC to do projects dispassionately as well as to ascertain the socio-economic impact of projects.

Dr. Ikpeazu also lauded the member of the House Committee of the NDDC and representative of Bende in the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu for his quality representation.

Earlier, the acting Managing Director of NDDC, Gbene Nuneih who disclosed that there are a total of Six Hundred and Thirty-Three (633) NDDC projects at various stages in the State, saying that their visit to Aba was to see things for themselves as well as to officially handover the list of projects to the Governor.

According to her, the essence was to avoid duplication of projects and to do away with agents. She, however, regretted the disappointing state of the oil communities.

Mrs. Nuneih stated the Commissions committment to have credibility as well as to collaborate with the States with a view to working directly with the rural communities.

Also, the member representing Bende Federal Constituency and Chairman House Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu stated the need to clean up the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and also get things right.

He noted that with the presentation of the list of projects in the State, duplication of projects will be circumvented considering the paucity of funds in the State.

He also stated that the tour will bring about a proper needs assessment analysis of the people while assuring the Governor that the Commission will live up to expectations.

Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu, Secretary to Government, Barrister Chris Ezem, Members of the Abia State House of Assembly from Bende South and North, Honorable Commissioners, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Deputy Chief of Staff in the office of the Deputy Governor and others were there.