FCTA arrests 123 traffic offenders, convicts 110

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has arrested 123 traffic violators and convicted 110 from Monday to Friday.

Malam Wadata Bodinga, Director of FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Friday.

He said this was part of renewed efforts by the administration to rid the city of traffic violations.

Bodinga restated the resolve of the service to apprehend anybody that drove against traffic no matter how highly palaced in society.

He said so far, five Directors had been apprehended for violating traffic rules in Abuja, saying that the FCTA was not only determined to prosecute them but equally ready to name and shame them.

” So far in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) we have arrested and prosecuted about 123 from Monday to Friday and we are still counting.

” On Saturday we are going to operate at Wuse market because we want the message to be sent to the general public.

” If people abide by traffic rules themselves, we don’t really need to go out for enforcement,” Bodinga said.

He appealed to motorists to key into the noble policy of the FCT administration to ensure that the city was sanitised, to enable people move freely and safely.

Bodinga explained that though the primary target of enforcement was to curb traffic violation, however, in recent days, other aspects of regulations like vehicle inspection and validity of documents were included.

On his part, Malam Abubakar Sani, Special Assistant on Media to the FCT Minister, said that measures taken by the administration was not punitive or targeted at any particular class of society.

Sani debunked insinuations that enforcers of traffic rules had not apprehended certain class of people in the society like governors or ministers convoys.

He assured that the enforcers of traffic rules in Abuja were looking out for high profile personalities and as soon as they violated the law, would be apprehended and prosecuted.

According to Sani, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, since assumption of office during his first tenure, set a good example by ensuring that his convoy obeyed traffic rules and had never beaten the traffic to date.

Dr Jumai Ahmadu, Acting Director, FCT Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, said the only vehicles allowed to beat traffic were ambulances that conveyed people who were in critical conditions or fire service on rescue mission.

” Apart from those vehicles, no matter how highly placed you are, if you drive against traffic, you will be arrested and prosecuted because no normal human being will see red light and move,” Ahmadu said. (NAN)