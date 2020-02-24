Umahi sacks two aides over alleged murder involvement, orders arrest

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has sacked two of his aides allegedly involved in a murder during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) councillorship primaries on Feb.21.

David Umahi

Ebonyi State Gornor

The governor also directed the police command in the state to arrest the two aides for possible prosecution.

The directive was contained in a statement signed and issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr Kenneth Ugbala, in Abakaliki on Sunday.

Ugbala said the affected aides were Uche Ibiam, the Coordinator of Ubeyi Development Centre of Afikpo North Local Government Area and Mr Ibiam Ogbonnaya, a Technical Assistant (TA) on security.

“The governor further directs security agencies to carry out investigations and prosecute all those found guilty in the crime in accordance with extant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The governor assures Ebonyi people of their safety and his readiness to sustain the peace and tranquility reigning in the state,” he said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the matter had been reported to the command.

She said that the command had already commenced investigation into the incident.

“We can confirm the death of Mr Enyinnaya Ibiam during the primaries at Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state and the recovery of a vehicle belonging to the coordinator of Ubeyi Development Centre, abandoned at the area.

“Information reaching us indicates that the coordinator allegedly hired and stormed the scene of the primaries with thugs who shot sporadically, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to several people.

“When the vehicle was searched, we recovered a bag containing a locally made pistol and six live ammunition,” she said.

She said that the coordinator had not been arrested and promised that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book. (NAN)