Onyeama Denies Testing Positive to COVID-19

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has denied testing positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The minister in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Sarah Sanda, described the media report alleging that he has contracted the virus as fabricated and malicious.

”It has come to the attention of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, that a fabricated and malicious report is circulating in social and print media.

“Alleging that the two claimed cases of Covid-19 recently reported in Enugu were the Minister and his Personal Assistant. The Minister and his aide were in Abuja at all material times.

“Furthermore, the Minister is a member of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 and all the members were recently tested and all found to be negative.

“The authors of this act are well known as is their motive; to embarrass and spread alarm and panic during a national emergency.

“To curb this kind of criminal behaviour, the matter has been brought to the attention of the law enforcement agencies for investigation and severe sanctions as deterrence in future,” Onyeama said. (NAN)