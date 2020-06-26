COVID-19: FG inaugurates isolation centres for IDPs in Borno

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has inaugurated two health facilities and two ambulances to serve as COVID-19 isolation centres for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno.

The Deputy Director of Information in the Ministry, Mrs Rhoda Iliya, gave hint in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Farouq said the facilities were at Mohammed Goni Stadium and Muna Albadawi.

“The health centres and ambulances were to serve as isolation and medical centres at the IDP camps to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ the minister said.

The minister also commissioned the construction of 10,000 mass housing units in Borno.

She reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment and determination to ensuring that peace and stability is restored to the North-East Region.

She said that the housing estate has facilities for schools, markets and other social amenities.

She added that each of the housing unit would cost N2 million.

The ground breaking ceremony of the Housing Intervention Programme was performed by the minister at Ngwom, Mafa Local Government Area of the state.

The governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum commended the president for approving the 10,000 mass housing units in the state.

Zulum said that 1,000 units would be built in Ngwom, Mafa LGA while 9,000 units would be spread to other parts of the state.

The governor explained that construction of 100 out of the 1,000 units at Ngwom had started

He said that the state government would collaborate with the ministry to ensure the full execution of the project.

Zulum noted that it was necessary for North East Development Commission to invest in infrastructure such as roads, schools and housing estates among others to alleviate the suffering of the people of the region. (NAN)