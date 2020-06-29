SON raises red alert on substandard Toyota engine oil

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has raised a red alert on the discovery of suspected substandard Toyota brand of engine oil in the Nigerian market.

SON Director-General, Osita Aboloma, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, disclosed that the suspected substandard engine oil was discovered through the agency’s regular market surveillance in its 42 offices nationwide.

Aboloma noted that the imported product had neither undergone the organisation’s offshore conformity assessment process, nor was it registered with the agency for traceability and quality verification.

He stated that the Toyota brand of engine oil was being sold in One litre and Four litre containers to unsuspecting Nigerian consumers.

It stated that the suspected substandard product had no close or remote relationship with the Toyota brands of automobile or the manufacturers.

SON’s Director of Compliance, Obiora Manama, advised Nigerians to avoid patronage of the Toyota brand of engine oil in the meantime.

Manama noted that the agency’s operatives were on the trail of other uncertified and unregistered brands of engine oil in the Nigerian market for necessary regulatory action.

He advised the general public to patronise only certified Made-in-Nigeria brands of engine oil with the MANCAP logo and imported brands that had undergone the agency’s offshore conformity assessment process and are duly registered for traceability and quality verification.

The director of compliance warned that all purveyors of substandard and life-threatening products would be prosecuted in line with the provisions of the SON Act 14 of 2015 and the Criminal Code, once apprehended.

He kicked against the importation of poor quality products into Nigeria to engage in unfair competition with high quality, certified, Made-in- Nigeria brands.(NAN)