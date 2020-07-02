ActionAid Donates Hand Sanitizers to NTA

ActionAid Nigeria has donated hand sanitizers to the Nigerian Television Authority to protect journalists from contracting COVID-19.

Communications coordinator, ActionAid Nigeria, Lola Ayanda who presented the PPE to the executive director news, noted NTA’s efforts at educating the public on the pandemic and acknowledged that the station has been doing a great job.

Lola Ayanda urged other NGOs to support journalists, who like the health workers, are exposed to dangers of COVID-19.

The deputy director news, NTA, Ayo Adewuyi acknowledged the support of ActionAid, noting that journalists actually need to be protected from the pandemic as they source news, educate and enlighten the public.

He also seeks special training for health reporters to enable them to perform their duties effectively.