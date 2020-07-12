Community leader urges Niger govt to rehabilitate roads in Magama LG

The Salka Community in Magama Local Government Area of Niger has called on the state government to rehabilitate deplorable roads in the area to ameliorate the transportation problems faced by the people.

Alhaji Sani Aliyu, the Danmasanin Salka in Magama Local Government Area made the call on Saturday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the area.

“Right now we have transportation problem due to bad roads.

“Therefore we are appealing to the Niger State Government to extend its road reconstruction and rehabilitation programme to Maraban Nasko to Nasko, the Headquarters of Magama Local Government Council.

“The road needs to be fully rehabilitated to ease transportation problem facing the people here,” he said.

Aliyu said that if the road is rehabilitated it would ease transportation of goods and services, thereby boosting socio-economic activities in the area.

He said that the road which had been in bad shape over the years linked many communities in the local government, hence the need for the government to assist the people in rehabilitating it.

The community leader also stressed the need for the government to rehabilitate Ibeto-Salka-Auna roads in the area which had also been neglected over the years.

“If these roads are put into proper shape, it will ease the problem of our farmers in transporting their farm produce to the market,” he said.

Aliyu commended the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, for his road rehabilitation and reconstruction programme, especially the Kontagora-Farin Shinge-Rijiyan Nagwamatse road.

He advised the governor not to relent in delivering dividends of democracy to the people of the state as it was the essence of government.