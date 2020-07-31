Eid-el-Kabir: NCWS calls for sober reflection, religious tolerance

The National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS) has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Eid-el Kabir celebration to reflect on the challenges facing the nation.

Mrs Laraba Shoda, National President of NCWS, gave the advice in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

”There is need for peace, unity and religious tolerance among Nigerians, and collaboration with governments to move the nation forward,” she said.

The NCWS president said that unity and religious tolerance were necessary to achieve national development.

”I call on the Muslims faithful to use the occasion to preach unity in all segments of Nigerian society that has been divided along religious, political and ethnic lines,” she said.

Shoda, however, frowned at the killings of innocent citizens in different parts of the country.

She called on governments to intestify efforts to tackle the situation.

Shoda advised Muslims to abide by COVID-19 guidelines during the Eid-El Kabir celebration to avoid further spread of COVID-19.

”The virus, according to the World Health Organisation, spreads primarily by human-to-human transmission of secretions of saliva and respiratory droplets, which are produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, speaks, or sings.

”Increase in COVID-19 cases can occur during festive activities, family visits, congregate prayers and other gatherings.

”Preventive measures, including risk communication and community engagement strategies directed toward individuals, families, communities and governments are required to encourage adoption of key measures to prevent and minimise the spread,” she said.

Shoda advised that guidelines by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to curb the coronavirus pandemic should be adhered to by all.

“While we celebrate, I urge that we comply with the safety measures especially social distancing, washing of hands and wearing of face mask.

“These safety measures are for our own good; they are necessary to keep us safe from the deadly coronavirus,” she said.(NAN)