FRSC cautions against insisting on right of way on the road

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned motorists against insisting on their right of way because such moves do lead to accidents on major roads in the country.

The FRSC Zonal Commander in-charge of Zone 9, Mr Owoimaha Udoma, gave the warning while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday.

Udoma spoke after monitoring some major road corridors within Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi states as part of his supervision on the ongoing “Operation Safe Journey’’ for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration nationwide.

Udoma, who is in-charge of Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states, said; “The motoring public and every other road users should ply the roads with restraint and accommodation of others.

“At times a fellow motorist may be making a mistake and infringing on your right of way; the best approach to avoid accident and build up traffic is for you to be patient with the erring driver and give him a minute or two and you go your way peacefully.

“The little patience and accommodation we display on the roads usually help our journeys to be smooth and hitch-free,’’ he said.

The zonal commander urged motorists to apply defensive driving and start their journeys on time to avoid the temptation of driving on high speed to make up for lost time.

“The best journey is the one made and the people at the other end, which is your destination, can comfortably welcome you alive as well as hale and hearty,’’ he said.

On the outcome of his monitoring, Udoma said that FRSC got enough personnel as well as patrol and other special vehicles for evacuation and rescue deployed at strategic locations within the zone.

“So far, the transport companies and fleet operators that convey passengers has maintained carrying only 50 per cent of their normal passengers in line with the COVID-19 Protocols although with their fares increased.

“Terminals (parks) owners have fully complied with provisions of hand washing facilities and alcohol based hand sanitisers; while wearing of face mask is made mandatory for all passengers as well.

“From general assessment, the operation has been smooth and hitch-free within the zone and stakeholders are also up and doing,’’ he added.

NAN reports that “Operation Safe Journey’’, which was flagged-off on July 29; would terminate on Aug. 8. (NAN)