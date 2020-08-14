Gov. Matawalle swears in 15 new Special Advisers

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has charged political appointees in the state to avoid allowing their personal interests to influence their official duties.

Matawalle gave the charge while swearing-in 15 Special Advisers in Gusau on Monday.

He also told the new advisers that their appointments were part of the routine exercise to reinvigorate the machinery of government for more effective service delivery.

“I wish to congratulate you on your appointment as Special Advisers.

“You are appointed to serve your state in this capacity based on your previous records of performance, your political acumen and your commitments to the progress and development of our dear state.

“Therefore, its my firm belief that you will live above board in the course of discharging your functions.

“As you have just been sworn in, I want to use this medium to remind you of the task ahead, which is all about ensuring that you justify the confidence reposed in you by the government.

“You are expected to deploy your wealth of experience in the discharge of your new responsibilities and put in the best you could to make a difference where ever you might be assigned.

“From the oath of office you have taken, you are now poised to give in your best in building a new Zamfara which requires all hands to be on deck.

“You are expected to demonstrate a high sense of responsibility and decorum in taking right decisions that are in the best interest of our state in all matters that shall be brought before you,” he added.

The governor charged the appointees to see the entire state as their constituency.

“You must treat everyone with fairness and address issues broadmindedly, you should work in synergy with the civil servants and other relevant bodies to achieve the common objective of effective service delivery.

“You must not allow your personal interests to influence your official decisions and official conducts.

“You are expected to be guided by the oath and must exhibit a high level of integrity and selflessness in all matters that may come before you in your respective positions,” Matawalle explained.

He called on the people of the state to give the appointees maximum support to enable them discharge their responsibilities effectively and efficiently. (NAN)