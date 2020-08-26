Gov. Bello extols virtues of women

Gov. Sani Bello of Niger has extolled the virtues of women, describing them as “multipliers of wealth.”

Bello said this when he received a women delegation led by the state’s Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hajiya Fatima Mustapha, at the Government House in Minna on Wednesday.

He said that women were naturally gifted by God to nurture whatever that was kept under their care and commended their continuous support to his administration, urging them to remain steadfast in the affairs of the party.

Bello advised women to form clusters at the local government and ward levels to enable the government to engage them, especially those in rural areas in trade that would liberate them from poverty and improve their standard of living.

He pledged the state government’s continued support to women by empowering them to become self-reliant.

Earlier, Mustapha had explained that the visit was to reaffirm their support to the present state administration and to commend it for the developmental programmes and policies so far carried out.

She prayed to God to intervene in bringing to an end the COVID-19 pandemic.

She appealed to the governor to prioritise women in the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives and more inclusion in his government, noting that empowering women equates empowering an entire family. (NAN)