Gov. Bello commiserates with victims of petrol tanker explosion in Lambata

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has comiserated with the victims of tanker explosion in Lambata, Gurara Local Government Area where houses, shops and vehicles were destroyed.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel-Berje expressed deep concern over the unfortunate incident involving two tankers.

The Governor assured that Government will continue to do everything possible to avert such incident from recurring.

“I am deeply saddened by this incident, my prayers are with all those affected in one way or the other for quick for replenishment of the lost of their goods and property.

“Government will do the needful and continue to stand by its people” he said.

The Governor has since directed the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to accertain the damages in view to providing succour to the victims.

The accident was said to have involved two tankers, while one was said to be heavily loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol the other was empty.

The tankers were said to have ran into each other which sparked up the explosion that destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

Mary Noel-Berje