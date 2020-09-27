[email protected]: Osinbajo urges renewed vigour toward nation building

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has called for a rebirth of the nation that would foster development at all levels.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made this known at the Independence Day Interdenominational Church Service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja on Sunday. The vice President, who spoke on the theme: Together, come let us rebuild,” urged Nigerians to contribute their quotas to national development through renewed vigour. According to him, the story of of Nehemiah and his role in building the wall of Jerusalem should be a lesson to every Christian in Nigeria, who is desirous of building Nigeria. ” The concern of Nehemiah was borne out of the love he had for his nation that prompted him to seek permission to rebuild the walls. ” We need such love to rebuild the cracks that we have in our nation. Such Nehemiah will cry to God to use the opportunities in the country to address our challenges. “Fortunately for us our walls are not yet broken but have cracks that could break if not properly addressed. ” We need to seek the face of God to address the broken walls. The significance of wall signified purity, prosperity, peace and contentment,” he said. He called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to provide leadership to its faithful in making Nigeria a great nation.

Also, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, President, Christian Association of Nigeria, in his sermon titled: ” The Crucial Need of Nigeria to Attain Greatness at 60,” called for true love among all segments to move the nation forward.

Ayokunle, who took the scriptures from the book of Mark 12: 28-31, said for Nigeria to attain greatness, there was need to imbibe God’s kind of love that is eternal, sacrificial and unconditional irrespective of ethnicity, region and religion.

According to him, love will allow us to serve one another selflessly and build our nation.

” The love we need to embrace in Nigeria is God’s kind of love. The love that is eternal, sacrificial, unconditional irrespective of ethnicity, region and religion.

” Our love for God is hypocritical, our religion appears to be empty, it has not reflected in our holiness at work or market place.

” We need true religion to reposition Nigeria,” he said.

The CAN president called on the leaders at all levels to use their positions to build the nation rather than causing disunity, while pleading with them to be change agents that would lead by example to ensure the progress of the nation.

He noted that for Nigerians to be on the same page, it was necessary to eliminate the doctrine of inequality, saying that we must not allow exclusion to manifest in our national life.

While condemning the spate of killing in the country, Ayokunle called on those hiding under religion to perpetrate evil through killings of all sort to desist from such act.

” Let us end the blood shedding and indiscrimination. God has promised to make Nigeria great but this requires true love.

” Love will help us build trust in one another. There is mistrust in Nigeria today.

” We have refused to do things together due to lack of trust because we suspect one another. With true love, we will be our brother’s keeper.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen called on Nigerians to work together, love one another to move Nigeria forward. According to her, once there is love, there will be fairness and justice.

At the event were Deputy Majority Leader in the Senate, Prof. Afolabi Borofice, who represented the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Members of the Judiciary and Members of the National Economic Council among other dignitaries.