Buhari submits Ministerial nominee to Senate for confirmation

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to Senate requesting the confirmation of Muazu Sambo from Taraba State for appointment as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The executive communication read by the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan explained that this in line with the Provision of the 1999 Constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The nominee is to fill in the slot for Taraba State which was created by the removal of the former minister of Power Salleh Mamman

The President also sent in Five names for confirmation as National Commissioners, One person as resident electoral commissioner in INEC and Five names for confirmation as Commissioners in the the National Population Commission.