SULTAN ASSURES COMMITMENT TO VACCINATION

The Federal Government’s efforts to end Misconceptions around COVID-19 vaccination has received a boost, with the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar the Third promising support of Northern Traditional leaders to strengthen the campaign and get more Nigerians vaccinated.

This was at the 4th quarter review meeting of Northern Traditional Leaders committee in Abuja.

Vaccinating 55 million residents of Nigeria by the end of January, 2022, was the Federal Government’s target.

With sufficient vaccines to cover this mission, yet the Country has only administered the jab to less than 9million Nigerians with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Debunking the recent news evolving round him on the internet, the Sultan of Sokoto linked the problem of vaccine hesitancy to mIsconceptions and fake news.

These Northern Traditional Leaders committee will also be using the meeting to review their engagement in improving Primary health care in Nigeria in the outgoing year 2021 and charting a new course going in the new Year.