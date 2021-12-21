Presidential statement on the recent visit to Lagos by President Buhari

The presidency has described as malicious and unpatriotic the baseless media publication by the opposition party over the giant strides of the present administration in the containment of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea through the inauguration of made in Nigeria Naval Defence Ships on the 9th of December, 2021 in Lagos.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity Garba Shehu, urged the opposition party to play politics with high sense of responsibility and maturity and not to allow personal negative convictions to overwhelm their sense of judgement on matters of National security.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqCmxsecL2g

Garba Shehu says, the development in the nation’s sea space is the largest which will ultimately placed Nigeria on the export map for arms and enhance its capacities in dealing with piracy which past administration under the PDP could not achieve in more than a decade.

The statement further described as unfortunate the deviation of PDP attention from the official launch of the Naval Warships which was the primary reason of the President visit to Lagos to launch of APC National Leader autobiography Chief Bisi Akande who is the President’s personal friend and political associate.

The statement advised the opposition to always criticize issues with substance as Democracy can only thrive if unity of purpose is brought to bear in public issues