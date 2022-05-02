Buhari Receives FCT Residents on Sallah Homage

The Federal Government says it will not allow bandits and other criminal gangs operating in parts of the country to grow into yet another big challenge as it face down the Boko Haram threat reassuring Nigerians that no effort will be spared in ensuring that all those in captivity are freed unharmed.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave this assurance while receiving residents of the Federal capital Territory on Sallah Homage as part of activities marking the Eid-El-Fitri celebration.