NCPC Boss Salutes Muslims On EID- EL- FITR, Admonishes Them To Embrace Virtues Of Tolerance, Peace and Unit

The Executive Secretary , Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev (Dr ) Yakubu Pam has felicitated with Muslims on the auspicious occasion of EID -EL -FITR, urging them to embrace virtues of tolerance, peace and unity to move the country forward.

Rev. Pam extended his goodwill message to the Muslims through the Head, Media and Public Relations of the Commission, Celestine Toruka.

He described the EID- EL -FITR in Muslim calendar as a special day to mark the end of Ramadan; a moment of visiting, sharing and show of love to one another.

He therefore called on Muslims to learn from the tradition of love and tolerance that is demonstrated during the celebration of EID- EL- -FITR

He encouraged them to imbibe this spirit of love in dealing with other brothers and sisters from different cultures, traditions and religious beliefs.

According to the statement in parts: “I warmly rejoice with Muslims as they celebrate EID EL – FITR which marks the end of Holy month, which is a period of forsaking all worldly pleasures while communing with the creator through fasting and prayers.

“I urge all to embrace the essence of the moments, which is about showing love to loved ones and exchange of gifts, towards building a more peaceful and prosperous Nation.

“We cannot make progress in the midst of fight, hate and bloodshed”.

“I, therefore, call on Muslim brothers to embrace peace, pray for peace and unity of Nigeria and work for a progressive united Nigeria.