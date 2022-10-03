President Buhari Approves Appointment of Executive Management of NSIA

The appointment of a new Managing Director (MD)/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and two new Executive Directors of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The approval was contained in a statement by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, special adviser media and communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning this Monday.

The appointment of the new MD follows the expiration of the tenure of the erstwhile MD, Mr. Uche Orji, whose tenure expired on the 30th of September, 2022 after serving two five-year terms, following his appointment on 2nd October, 2012.

Those appointed comprise Aminu Umar-Sadiq who is currently an Executive Director and Head of Infrastructure, as the new MD/CEO, Mr. Kolawole Owodunni, Executive Director, and Mrs. Bisi Makoju , Executive Director, all of the NSIA.

Section 16(3) of the NSIA Establishment Act 2011 specifies that the Executive Nomination Committee (ENC) be constituted to begin the process of recruitment and selection process for the replacement of Mr. Orji, the MD, and the Executive Directors.

They are all expected to help steer and transform the investment and infrastructure industry and propel the sector to a high pedestal.