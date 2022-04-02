Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 waives pre-departure PCR test

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has waived the pre-departure PCR test and post arrival rapid antigen test for fully vaccinated passengers visiting Nigeria.

This means that from Monday the 4th of April 2022, passengers visiting Nigeria who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to carry out COVID-19 PCR test before boarding Nigeria-bound flights.

Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha emphasized this in a press statement announcing Nigeria’s revised travel protocol.

In the revised travel protocol, fully vaccinated passengers arriving Nigeria will also not be required to carry out post arrival PCR test or a Rapid Antigen Test by the NCDC.

However, passengers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated for COVID-19 must take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hrs before departure and undergo Days 2 and 7 post-arrival

PCR tests at their own cost.

Meanwhile, the PSC insists that all in-bound passengers must register online via the Nigeria International Travel Portal, and that passengers leaving Nigeria are advised to have evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19 and also comply with the COVID-19 guidelines of their destination or transit countries.

The PSC states that children below the age of 18 years will be accorded the same privileges as persons who

are fully vaccinated.