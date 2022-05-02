CAN Rejoices With Sultan, Muslims at Eid-el-Fitr Celebration

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) rejoices with Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the entire Muslims as they celebrate this year Eid-el-Fitr.

CAN, in a press release by the National general secetary, Barrister Joseph Bade Daramola, siad,

“We congratulate our Muslims, brothers and sisters on the end of the Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, the month during which Muslims around the world fast from dawn to sunset.

Since the month, among other things, aims to purify the soul and bring the individual closer to God, we urge you all to abide with the teaching and the principles of Ramadan in your daily activities.

“We know that it is those who fight and kill on religion basis that are largely responsible for the unending killings and abductions in the country. It is these pseudo-Muslims who are slaughtering fellow human beings and who burn down worship and market places, all in the name of God who is peace personified. We are praying for their repentance.

“The CAN leadership will not cease having dialogues on peace and unity with the leadership of NSCIA at the forum provided for us by the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

In the same vein, we call on the Federal government to reconsider the de-radicalising and rehabilitating of the arrested and the surrendered terrorists simply because it seems the programme considered laudable is becoming counterproductive.

“Once again, CAN rejoices with our Muslim counterparts and we pray that their prayers and restraints during the month will not be in vain.

Happy Eid-el-Fitr. Barka Da Sallah. !