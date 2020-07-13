Gov. Ganduje expresses optimism in AKK gas pipeline project

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project will speed up commerce and industrialisation in the state.

Ganduje expresssed the optimism shortly after participating in the virtual inauguration of the construction of the first phase of the project with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor said that he was impressed with the interest of President Buhari in transforming Kano to a commercial and industrial hub.

“Having clear understanding of the problem of our state, President Muhammadu Buhari thought it absolutely necessary to kick-start and complete this process of relaunching the state to the glorious days of her industrialisation.

“We have no enough words to thank Mr President for this concern and love for our people which is also extended to other parts of the country.

“By the time industries in Kano, Kaduna and other areas bounce back, the benefits will go round the nation and beyond.

“We understand that this project will pave way for the development of 3 based Independent Power Plants (IPPs) – 1350MW in Abuja, 900MW in Kaduna and 1350MW in Kano .

”This will definitely steer the development of gas based industries in these places and beyond.The length of completion of the project shows the unrelenting efforts and commitment from the part of our able President.

“The fact that the AKK gas pipeline project, being a section of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) with a capacity to transport about 2.2Bcf/d of gas, shows seriousness of a responsive and responsible leadership,” he said.

Ganduje expressed optimism that with the project, Kano will bounce back economically to occupy her old position as a gateway for businesses and industrial activities in West African sub-region. (NAN )