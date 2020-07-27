SON Secures Conviction of Two over Engine oil Adulteration in Lagos

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday convicted two men, Uche Johnson and Kingsley Meteke, for producing and distributing substandard engine oil and sentenced them to two-years imprisonment each.

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) brought them before the court on a four count charge of production, possession, dealing in and distribution of substandard engine oil.

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyibo convicted them after pleading guilty to the offence and admitting to have adulterated 128 drums and 9.45 litres of engine oil. The sentences will take effect from January 27, 2019 when the defendants were arrested.

SON said the defendants indulged in the production and distribution of engine oil which did not meet the mandatory Nigeria industrial standards requirements for the product.

The products according to the prosecution failed to comply with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria’s (SON) Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) procedure thus contravening the provisions of sections 1(8) and 1(8)(II) of the miscellaneous offences act, 2004.

The defendants’ claims that the products were good for public consumption and for optimum engine performance, according to the prosecution were false.

The defendants who initially pleaded not guilty to the charges later pleaded guilty.

Joseph Olofindare, prosecuting counsel said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to manufacturers, importers and dealers in substandard products.

“I want to encourage genuine manufacturers and consumers not to be despondent or complacent. SON is there to prosecute any offender,” he said. “It’s a judgment that will send a message to the public that SON is working tirelessly under the leadership of Osita Aboloma to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

Barrister Olofindare admonished manufacturers and Importers in Nigeria to adhere strictly to the procedure by ensuring that local products comply with the Mandatory Conformity Assessment (MANCAP) requirements while imported products undergo SONCAP certification before shipment to avoid prosecution and convictions as befell the two.

He assured Consumers of the SON Management’s commitment to ensuring that they get value for money and are protected from the menace of substandard, fake and adulterated products.

