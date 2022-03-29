Search
Buhari Assures On More Efficient Tax Administration To Boost Revenue

Suleiman IdrisMarch 29, 2022 2:51 pm 0

The Federal Government is reassuring Nigerians of its irrevocable commitment to the rule of law, transparency, accountability and prudent management of the nation’s collective resources for enhanced socio-economic development.
President Muhammadu Buhari who stated this at the opening of the Second National Tax Dialogue pledged necessary support for viable initiatives aimed at repositioning the tax system for maximum efficiency.

