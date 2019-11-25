Commencement Of Enrollment Of Federal Universities And Colleges Of Education Into The Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS)

The enrollment of staff of Federal Universities and Colleges of Education in Nigeria into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS) will commence on 25th November, 2019 and end on 7th December, 2019.

All staff of Federal Universities and Colleges of Education in Nigeria are by this notice called upon to present themselves for enrollment into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS).

The required documents for the exercise are as follows:

i. Letter of First Appointment

ii. Letter of Last Promotion

iii. Evidence of Transfer of Service (if any)

iv. Staff Identification Card

v. Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age

vi. Educational Qualifications

vii. Copy of Bank Statement (6 months)

viii. BVN Printout

ix. PFA Printout

x. Evidence of Change of Name (if any)

Officers from the IPPIS Department in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) will be on ground to conduct the enrollment exercise.

All eligible staff of Federal Universities and Colleges of Education in Nigeria are enjoined to cooperate and ensure a seamless enrollment

Henshaw Ogubike mnipr