Digital Economy: @DrIsaPantami Advocates Acquiring Digital Skills

Certificates are important but certificates without skills are misleading, what is most important is to have certificates with skills. Today many developed nations are agitating to remove the column of educational certificates in curriculum vitae (CV), the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM has said.

The Honourable Minister made this assertion today while making his remarks during a visit to Borno State Government House, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Minister in the company of the pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC), Mal Nuhu Ribadu, Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mal Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi among others officially donated 100 Laptop Computers to Borno State Government on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

This donation of the computers is in-line with the blueprint of the rebirth Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy which is positioned to enhance digital literacy and drive a digital economy in Nigeria.

Dr Pantami also reminded the host governor that Nigerian youths are digital natives blessed with crazy ideas and encourage the Borno State Governor to prioritize human capital development.

On his part, the Borno State Governor, His Excellency, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum expressed sincere appreciation for the kind gesture and assured of its use judiciously.

The Governor further assured to bridge the gap between the educational system and the labour market. Also, the poor leakage between the vocational institutions and the industries.