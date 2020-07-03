ASUU president urges FG to tackle challenges affecting education, health sectors

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the Federal Government to address challenges in the education sector as it addresses the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the country.

The National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Friday.

Ogunyemi said that the challenges in the education and health sectors constituted emergencies.

The ASUU president said that if the Federal Government wanted to resolve the problems in the health sector, then it must promote quality education.

“We must also treat the challenges in the education sector as an emergency.

“As government takes steps to address the COVID-19 challenges, we are expecting that the Federal Government should turn its focus on the education sector,” he said.

Ogunyemi said that the health sector challenges could never be fully resolved, if education sector was neglected.

He stressed the need for the Federal Government to provide an ideal environment for education to thrive.

“How many of our schools and tertiary institutions have adequate infrastructure and sufficient teachers to teach?” the labour leader queried. (NAN)