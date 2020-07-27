School reopening: Exit classes to resume Aug 4.

Secondary schools in the country are to reopen as from August 4, for exit classes only.

Mr Ben Goong, Director, Press and Public Relation, Federal Ministry of Education, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday. Goong said that students would have two weeks within which to prepare for the West African Examinations (WAEC) which would commence from August 17.

He said these were the unanimous decisions reached at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Honourable Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT), the proprietors of private schools, and chief executives of examination bodies.

He noted that it was agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from August 4 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from August 17, 2020.

He said that the meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations for safe reopening as agreed.

“Another meeting is to be convened on Tuesday between the Federal Ministry of Education and chief executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates.

“This date will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education. (NAN)

