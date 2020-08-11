SUBEB warns contractors against using substandard materials

The Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has warned contractors handling various intervention school projects across the state against the use of substandard construction materials in executing their projects.

Its Chairman, Mr Sunny Ogwu, gave the warning on Tuesday when he visited one of the project sites in the state.

Ogwu, represented by Mr Paul Kurugbe, member of the Board from Delta South, decried the practice of using recycled building materials by some contractors.

He said that such unprofessional practice would not be accepted by the board.

The chairman, in a statement, directed the contractors to remove such recycled materials, including ceiling boards.

He said the board would redouble its monitoring efforts in ensuring that contractors handling various projects for the board comply with standards and quality. (NAN)