TETFund boss,others, inaugurate projects at NAUB

Prof.Suleiman Bogoro,Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and some other prominent personalities on Tuesday inaugurated projects at the Nigeria Army University Biu (NAUB) in Borno state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects inaugurated includes Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Social Science complexes, as well as Conference rooms and Lecture halls

Others are fully equipped ICT centre donated by Zenith Bank, University Maternal and Child Health Centre donated by Total LTD ,10 senior staff quarters of 4 bedroom duplex and 8.5 parameter fence of the institution.

NAN reports that the dignitaries that performed the function alongside TETFund boss are Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary of National University Commission (NUC) and the Emir of Biu, Alhaji Umar Mustapha.

In his speech, Chief of Army Staff and Chairman Governing Council of the University, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, acknowledge the contributions of various governmental and non- governmental organizations in fast-tracking the development of the institution.

He also commended Zenith Bank for ensuring that the institution became ICT compliant, as well as Total Nigeria Ltd for establishing a hospital.

According to him,they have already declared and designated the campus of NAUB as one of the barracks and cantonment of the Nigeria Army.

In his speech at the occasion,Vice Chancellor of NAUB, Prof. Khaki Mohammed, thanked individuals, organizations and government institutions for supporting the university.(NAN)