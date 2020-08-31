Ganduje pledges commitment to Kano children educational dev’t

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Sunday, declared his administration’s commitment toward investing in primary education, recognised as every child’s educational development.

Ganduje said this during the presentation of N20 million cheque each, to the 44 Local ‎Governments Councils ‎for the renovation of primary schools in their respective domains.

The governor said his administration would continue to finance education, which according to him, is also the bedrock of societal development.

He further said that the Community Promotion Council (CPC), from the 44 local governments, would supervise the schools’ rehabilitation.‎

“We have the political will, we are doing our best in financing our education sector and also prioritising community participation.

“Our budgetary allocation is over 26 per cent, we use five per cent of our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and five per cent of our local government statutory allocation for educational development. ‎

“All these goes to the basket of Education Trust Fund,’’ the governor said.

In her remarks, representative of the Department for International Development (DFID), Nafisa Ado, said that the state was doing well in protecting the rights of children, with its free and compulsory primary and secondary education policy.‎‎

She assured that DFID would continue to partner with the state government in developing the education sector.‎

The Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero, called on wealthy individuals and corporate organisations to support government’s efforts in driving all the sectors, particularly that of education. (NAN)