Fed. Poly Mubi Now has 35 PhD holders Compared to 5 in 2013 – Acting Rector

The Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, on Thursday said it had boosted its staff strength with 35 PhD holders compared to the five it had in in 2013.

Dr. Ishiaka Abdurrahman, Acting Rector of the Institution, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Mubi on Thursday.

Abdurrahman said that the Academic achievement was recorded during the tenure of the immediate past rector, Dr Sadiq Yahya, whose tenure ended on Sept. 5.

NAN reports that Yahya was appointed as substantive rector of the Institution on Sept. 13, 2012, and had two terms of four years.

The acting rector noted that in spite of the Boko Haram insurgency, the former rector raised student enrollment from 2,500 in the 2014/2015 session to 10,500 students in 2018/2019 academic session.

“Boko Haram in October 2014, took over Mubi town, including the institution, until the town was completely liberated by the gallant Nigerian Army in June 2015.

“In spite of the security challenges and zero external assistance, the institution under the former rector however, trained and raised the number of PhDs holders from five in 2013 to 35 by end of 2019.

“Also, the institution has raised its academic departments and programmes from 35 to 46 and 45 to 60 respectively. ” Abdurrahman said.

On the issue of termination of appointments of some staff members raised by the Academic staff Union, the acting rector said that the institution’s Governing Council and disciplinary committees were the ones saddled with that responsibility.

(NAN)